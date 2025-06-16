FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 16

Will Clarke Schmidt strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Carson Palmquist exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

  • Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Carson Palmquist (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

  • Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Mick Abel (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Zach Eflin (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

  • Clarke Schmidt (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Houston Astros at Athletics

  • Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners

  • Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

