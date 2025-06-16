Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 16

Will Clarke Schmidt strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Carson Palmquist exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Houston Astros at Athletics

Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners