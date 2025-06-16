Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 11:14 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (39-32) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-40)

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Monday, June 16, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MASN2

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | BAL: (-104)

TB: (-112) | BAL: (-104) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158)

TB: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 3-6, 3.31 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 6-2, 4.08 ERA

The probable starters are Ryan Pepiot (3-6) for the Rays and Zach Eflin (6-2) for the Orioles. Pepiot's team is 4-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pepiot's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have gone 5-4-0 ATS in Eflin's nine starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 3-1 record in Eflin's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (59.3%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -112 favorite at home.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Orioles are +158 to cover, while the Rays are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

Rays versus Orioles on June 16 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (61.1%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 22-14 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 27 of 69 chances this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 34-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 28 total times this season. They've gone 12-16 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 11-15 (42.3%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-34-3).

The Orioles have gone 24-45-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 64 hits, which is best among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .246 with 32 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .292 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 102nd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Caminero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .111 with two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 61st in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .425 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.411) this season, fueled by 69 hits.

Brandon Lowe is batting .257 with a .309 OBP and 37 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Lowe takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up 63 hits with a .391 on-base percentage, leading the Orioles in both statistics. He's batting .310 and slugging .502.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 17th in slugging.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 123rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Gunnar Henderson has a .444 slugging percentage, which paces the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks while batting .232.

