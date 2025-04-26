Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (15-10) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (12-13)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and SN1

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-180) | TOR: (+152)

NYY: (-180) | TOR: (+152) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+108) | TOR: +1.5 (-130)

NYY: -1.5 (+108) | TOR: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 4-0, 1.42 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 3.16 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Max Fried (4-0, 1.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.16 ERA). Fried and his team are 4-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fried has started five games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. When Gausman starts, the Blue Jays are 3-2-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays are 2-2 in Gausman's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (65%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +152 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +108 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -130.

The over/under for Yankees-Blue Jays on April 26 is 9. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 14, or 70%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has played as a favorite of -180 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 12 of 25 chances this season.

In 25 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 12-13-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 41.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-10).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-15-1).

The Blue Jays have gone 16-9-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.513), slugging percentage (.734) and total hits (39) this season. He has a .415 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .524 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Ben Rice has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .288 and slugging .603 with an on-base percentage of .402.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging in the major leagues.

Rice enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .154 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .433 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Goldschmidt has logged a hit or more in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .421 with three doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Trent Grisham has six home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .320 this season.

Grisham enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Bo Joseph Bichette has a .370 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 28th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

George Springer has collected 23 hits with a .420 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .333 while slugging .536.

Including all qualified players, he is eighth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six doubles, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .277.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .194 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

