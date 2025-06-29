Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, up against the Athletics.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (47-35) vs. Athletics (34-51)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-CA

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-198) | OAK: (+166)

NYY: (-198) | OAK: (+166) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 0-1, 11.57 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-8, 4.83 ERA

The Yankees will look to Marcus Stroman (0-1) versus the Athletics and Luis Severino (2-8). Stroman's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Stroman's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Athletics have gone 6-10-0 against the spread when Severino starts. The Athletics are 4-10 in Severino's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (60%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -198 favorite, while the Athletics are a +166 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are -102 to cover, while the Athletics are -118 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Athletics game on June 29, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 44 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 15 of 22 games when listed as at least -198 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 81 games with a total this season.

The Yankees are 37-44-0 against the spread in their 81 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 35.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-41).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, the Athletics have gone 3-7 (30%).

The Athletics have played in 84 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-38-3).

The Athletics are 40-44-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 108 hits and an OBP of .456 to go with a slugging percentage of .705. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .354 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .264 with 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 65th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .285/.345/.426.

Anthony Volpe has nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has a .382 on-base percentage and a .474 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .340.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 40th in slugging.

Brent Rooker has 90 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .248.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

6/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/11/2025: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2025: 11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/22/2024: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/21/2024: 10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/20/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/24/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

