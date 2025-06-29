Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (47-36) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-65)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and COLR

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-245) | COL: (+200)

MIL: (-245) | COL: (+200) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-122) | COL: +1.5 (+102)

MIL: -1.5 (-122) | COL: +1.5 (+102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 3-7, 3.72 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-9, 5.79 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with German Marquez (3-9, 5.79 ERA). Patrick and his team have a record of 6-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Patrick's team is 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 5-10-0 ATS record in Marquez's 15 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Marquez's starts this season, and they went 3-11 in those games.

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Brewers, Colorado is the underdog at +200, and Milwaukee is -245 playing at home.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Rockies are +102 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -122.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

Brewers versus Rockies, on June 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 27, or 67.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has been listed as a favorite of -245 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 34 of 82 chances this season.

The Brewers are 44-38-0 against the spread in their 82 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 20.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-62).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +200 or longer, Colorado has a 6-33 record (winning only 15.4% of its games).

In the 81 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-45-3).

The Rockies have collected a 30-51-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 38 extra-base hits. He has a .256 batting average and an on-base percentage of .287.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Chourio has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Christian Yelich has 78 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee batters this season. He's batting .263 with 26 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average is 68th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and 16 RBIs.

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .289 with 35 walks and 54 runs scored.

Turang has recorded a hit in 12 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .439 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBIs.

Sal Frelick has four home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .295 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 83 hits with a .332 on-base percentage and a .512 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .287.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 17th in slugging.

Goodman brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Jordan Beck is batting .265 with 16 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 63rd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has six doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .234.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .219 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

6/28/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2025: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2025: 17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/7/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/4/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/3/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

