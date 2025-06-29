Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 1:13 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (41-43) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (44-38)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SNET

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-108) | TOR: (-108)

BOS: (-108) | TOR: (-108) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-160) | TOR: -1.5 (+132)

BOS: +1.5 (-160) | TOR: -1.5 (+132) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 5-5, 6.29 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 4-1, 2.21 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Walker Buehler (5-5, 6.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.21 ERA). When Buehler starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. When Buehler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Blue Jays have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Lauer's starts. The Blue Jays have a 2-1 record in Lauer's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.4%)

The Red Sox vs Blue Jays moneyline has Boston as a -108 favorite, while Toronto is a -108 underdog on the road.

Red Sox versus Blue Jays, on June 29, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 25 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Boston has won 27 of 54 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 84 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 43-41-0 against the spread in their 84 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 25 of the 49 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51%).

Toronto is 25-24 (winning 51% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 81 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-34-3).

The Blue Jays have a 49-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.5% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.398) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He has a .252 batting average and an on-base percentage of .310.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .253 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He is 91st in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Rafaela heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a home run and three RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads his team in OBP (.324) and total hits (60) this season.

Abreu brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Trevor Story has been key for Boston with 72 hits, an OBP of .276 plus a slugging percentage of .367.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .386 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .280 while slugging .443.

He is 40th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Bo Bichette's .427 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 53rd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has racked up 67 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk has nine doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .315.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/28/2025: 15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/1/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/29/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/9/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

