Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Miami Marlins.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-41) vs. Miami Marlins (36-45)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSFL

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-190) | MIA: (+160)

ARI: (-190) | MIA: (+160) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+108) | MIA: +1.5 (-130)

ARI: -1.5 (+108) | MIA: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 3-4, 5.40 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-7, 5.56 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4) versus the Marlins and Cal Quantrill (3-7). When Rodriguez starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Marlins have an 8-6-0 ATS record in Quantrill's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Marlins, Arizona is the favorite at -190, and Miami is +160 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Marlins are -130 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +108.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Marlins game on June 29, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This year Arizona has won five of eight games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 79 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 37-42-0 against the spread in their 79 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 31 of the 70 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Miami has a record of 8-15 (34.8%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 79 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-40-0).

The Marlins are 46-33-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .265 with 46 walks and 45 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .423.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 81st in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season. He's batting .304.

He is 11th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging in the majors.

Eugenio Suarez has 74 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.323/.565.

Suarez has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Ketel Marte has been key for Arizona with 63 hits, an OBP of .407 plus a slugging percentage of .592.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .260 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 77th and he is 111th in slugging.

Lopez heads into this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and 13 RBIs.

Kyle Stowers paces his team with 73 hits and a .356 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .494.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 46th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .317 slugging percentage.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head

6/28/2025: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2025: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/17/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/16/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/15/2025: 10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/26/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

