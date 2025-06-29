Angels vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Angels vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (41-41) vs. Washington Nationals (34-49)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and MASN2

Angels vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-120) | WSH: (+102)

LAA: (-120) | WSH: (+102) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-194) | WSH: -1.5 (+160)

LAA: +1.5 (-194) | WSH: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Angels vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-8, 5.49 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 5-8, 4.69 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jack Kochanowicz (3-8) to the mound, while Mitchell Parker (5-8) will answer the bell for the Nationals. When Kochanowicz starts, his team is 7-8-0 against the spread this season. Kochanowicz's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have an 8-6-0 ATS record in Parker's 14 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 7-4 record in Parker's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Nationals Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +102 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Nationals are +160 to cover, while the Angels are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Angels-Nationals on June 29, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Angels vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 81 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 81 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 44-37-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 48.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-32).

Washington has a 26-28 record (winning 48.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 79 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-38-1).

The Nationals have covered 53.2% of their games this season, going 42-37-0 against the spread.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has an OPS of .771, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .408. He has a .273 batting average, as well.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Taylor Ward is hitting .210 with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .283.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 150th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Ward brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Zach Neto has 68 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.318/.490.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in total hits (57) this season while batting .238 with 26 extra-base hits.

Adell brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with a double, five home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a team-high OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.553), while leading the Nationals in hits (88, while batting .281).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 38th, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is seventh in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .286 with 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 31st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .269 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .236 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Angels vs Nationals Head to Head

6/28/2025: 8-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/27/2025: 15-9 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

15-9 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/10/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/9/2024: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2023: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/11/2023: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

2-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/10/2023: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/8/2022: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/7/2022: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

