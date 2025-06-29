Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners take on the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (42-40) vs. Texas Rangers (41-42)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-122) | TEX: (+104)

SEA: (-122) | TEX: (+104) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170)

SEA: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 4-5, 3.69 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 4-5, 4.55 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (4-5) for the Mariners and Jack Leiter (4-5) for the Rangers. Castillo and his team have a record of 6-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Castillo's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-6). The Rangers are 7-6-0 against the spread when Leiter starts. The Rangers are 3-7 in Leiter's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (54.2%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Mariners are +140 to cover, and the Rangers are -170.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

Mariners versus Rangers on June 29 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (54%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won 22 of 39 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 80 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 34-46-0 against the spread in their 80 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-28).

Texas is 8-22 (winning only 26.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 82 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-53-1).

The Rangers have put together a 43-39-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 83 hits, batting .276 this season with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .387 and a slugging percentage of .648.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.407) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double and three RBIs.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .388 this season while batting .279 with 50 walks and 37 runs scored.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Seattle with 56 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .434.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has a .354 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Rangers. He's batting .282.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 83rd in slugging.

Marcus Semien has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .231. He's slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .305.

His batting average ranks 132nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 145th in slugging.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .226 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Josh Jung is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

6/28/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/3/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/22/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!