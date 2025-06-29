Royals vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 1:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Kansas City Royals.

Dodgers vs Royals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-32) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-44)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Coverage: FDSKC and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-132) | KC: (+112)

LAD: (-132) | KC: (+112) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142)

LAD: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lou Trivino (Dodgers) - 3-0, 4.06 ERA vs Kris Bubic (Royals) - 6-5, 2.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lou Trivino (3-0) to the mound, while Kris Bubic (6-5) will take the ball for the Royals. Trivino and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Trivino's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Royals are 8-7-0 ATS in Bubic's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Bubic's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Dodgers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (54.3%)

Dodgers vs Royals Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Royals are -142 to cover, and the Dodgers are +118.

Dodgers vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Royals on June 29, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Dodgers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (64.8%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 41 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 48 of 83 chances this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 37-46-0 in 83 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 47.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-27).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Kansas City has gone 12-13 (48%).

The Royals have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-50-2).

The Royals have covered 51.8% of their games this season, going 43-40-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.641) and total hits (94) this season. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 93rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Andy Pages has collected 87 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .497 this season.

Freddie Freeman is batting .316 with a .389 OBP and 43 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .491 and has 93 hits, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .285 and with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .370 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .485 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .311.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .273 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Jonathan India is batting .246 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Dodgers vs Royals Head to Head

6/28/2025: 9-5 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/27/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/16/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/15/2024: 7-2 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/14/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/2/2023: 9-1 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-1 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2023: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/14/2022: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/13/2022: 13-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

13-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/12/2022: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

