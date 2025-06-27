Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Athletics.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (46-34) vs. Athletics (33-50)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-CA

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-270) | OAK: (+220)

NYY: (-270) | OAK: (+220) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-128) | OAK: +1.5 (+106)

NYY: -1.5 (-128) | OAK: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 4-4, 4.66 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 2-2, 3.84 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Will Warren (4-4, 4.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Mitch Spence (2-2, 3.84 ERA). When Warren starts, his team is 6-10-0 against the spread this season. Warren's team is 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Spence's starts. The Athletics are 2-2 in Spence's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (70.2%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -270 favorite, while the Athletics are a +220 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are -128 to cover, while the Athletics are +106 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Athletics on June 27, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (61.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 79 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 36-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have put together a 22-40 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.5% of those games).

The Athletics have played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times this season for a 43-36-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 39-43-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 108 hits and an OBP of .461, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .719. He's batting .361.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average is 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 87th, and his slugging percentage 61st.

Bellinger takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles and an RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .288 with a .432 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 59 hits, an OBP of .351 plus a slugging percentage of .481.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up a team-high OBP (.387) and slugging percentage (.484), and leads the Athletics in hits (105, while batting .345).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 32nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks while batting .272. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is currently 51st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .253 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

5/11/2025: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2025: 11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/22/2024: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/21/2024: 10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/20/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/24/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/23/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/22/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

