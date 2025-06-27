Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 27

Will Seiya Suzuki or Kyle Tucker hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 77 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 77 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Yainer Diaz (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 77 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 77 games (has homered in 1.3% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians

Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 25.6% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 64 games Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+2000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 81 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 81 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) LaMonte Wade (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Christian Moore (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Scott Kingery (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates

Juan Soto (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 69 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 69 games (has homered in 1.4% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Travis Jankowski (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Adam Frazier (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

Athletics at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 80 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 80 games (has homered in 28.8% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+285 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Ben Rice (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Willie MacIver (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Max Schuemann (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Austin Wynns (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 80 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 80 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox

Rafael Devers (Giants): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ryan Noda (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Brett Wisely (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers

Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 64 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 64 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Jose Caballero (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 79 games (has homered in 32.9% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 79 games (has homered in 32.9% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Ben Williamson (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games David Hamilton (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds

Manny Machado (Padres): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Trenton Brooks (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers