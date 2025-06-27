Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (41-39) vs. Texas Rangers (40-41)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-2, 3.12 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 4-3, 1.56 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (2-2) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (4-3). Gilbert's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Rangers have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Eovaldi's starts. The Rangers have a 2-4 record in Eovaldi's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (56%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

The Mariners vs Rangers moneyline has Seattle as a -116 favorite, while Texas is a -102 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Rangers are -176 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +146.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Rangers on June 27 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 26, or 54.2%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious 24 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 78 opportunities.

The Mariners are 34-44-0 against the spread in their 78 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 32.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-27).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Texas has gone 10-24 (29.4%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 80 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-52-1).

The Rangers are 41-39-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 81 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .651. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.403) thanks to 25 extra-base hits. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 101st.

J.P. Crawford has 77 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .392.

Jorge Polanco has 11 home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has put up an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .423. Both lead the Rangers. He's batting .280.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 37th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is batting .229 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 138th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 148th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Wyatt Langford has put up 61 hits, a team-high for the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia is batting .230 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

5/4/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/3/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/22/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2024: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

