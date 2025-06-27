Angels vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Washington Nationals.

Angels vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (40-40) vs. Washington Nationals (33-48)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and MASN

Angels vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

LAA: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152)

LAA: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Angels vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 5-5, 3.39 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 6-3, 4.18 ERA

The Angels will give the nod to Jose Soriano (5-5, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (6-3, 4.18 ERA). Soriano and his team are 5-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Soriano's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Nationals are 9-7-0 ATS in Irvin's 16 starts with a set spread. The Nationals are 8-7 in Irvin's 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (57.6%)

Angels vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Angels, Washington is the underdog at +136, and Los Angeles is -162 playing at home.

Angels vs Nationals Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Nationals. The Angels are +126 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -152.

Angels vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Angels-Nationals on June 27 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Angels vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won three of six games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 79 opportunities.

The Angels are 43-36-0 against the spread in their 79 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 29-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Washington has a 14-17 record (winning 45.2% of its games).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 77 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-38-1).

The Nationals have a 41-36-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .399. He's batting .274 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is batting .208 with 16 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .278.

His batting average ranks 154th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 149th, and his slugging percentage 50th.

Zach Neto leads Los Angeles in total hits (68) this season, and 28 of those have gone for extra bases.

Neto has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.

Jo Adell has 17 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Adell has safely hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with a double, four home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up a team-high OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.554), while leading the Nationals in hits (85, while batting .277).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 44th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .283 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 31st, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .267 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .226 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

