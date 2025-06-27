Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (45-36) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-63)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and COLR

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-250) | COL: (+205)

MIL: (-250) | COL: (+205) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102)

MIL: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 5-2, 2.98 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-8, 5.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jose Quintana (5-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (1-8) will get the nod for the Rockies. Quintana's team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Quintana's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Rockies have a 5-9-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies have a 2-11 record in Freeland's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (64.6%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -250 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-102 to cover), and Milwaukee is -118 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Rockies contest on June 27 has been set at 9.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (65.8%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -250 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 80 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 42-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies are 16-60 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, Colorado has a record of 6-31 (16.2%).

The Rockies have played in 79 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-44-3).

The Rockies have a 30-49-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has an OPS of .724, fueled by an OBP of .283 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season. He has a .254 batting average.

Among qualified batters, he is 87th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 145th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Christian Yelich has 76 hits, which leads Milwaukee batters this season. He's batting .264 with 25 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualifying players, he is 65th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Yelich enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .429 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and 15 RBIs.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .354 this season while batting .296 with 22 walks and 36 runs scored.

Frelick takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.354) this season, fueled by 82 hits.

Turang has safely hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .390 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .332, a slugging percentage of .512, and has 83 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .287).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Goodman heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Jordan Beck has 15 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .266. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has six doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .240.

Ryan McMahon has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .221.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

4/10/2025: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2025: 17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/7/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/4/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/3/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/2/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!