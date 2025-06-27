Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (51-31) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-42)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and MNNT

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-142) | MIN: (+120)

DET: (-142) | MIN: (+120) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+142) | MIN: +1.5 (-172)

DET: -1.5 (+142) | MIN: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers) - 0-0, 4.58 ERA vs David Festa (Twins) - 1-2, 6.39 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Sawyer Gipson-Long to the mound, while David Festa (1-2) will answer the bell for the Twins. Gipson-Long will make his first start this season in a game featuring a spread set by sportsbooks. This will be Gipson-Long's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Twins have gone 4-2-0 against the spread when Festa starts. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Festa start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (54.7%)

Prediction: Tigers win (54.7%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Twins, Detroit is the favorite at -142, and Minnesota is +120 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Twins are -172 to cover, and the Tigers are +142.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

Tigers versus Twins on June 27 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 32, or 66.7%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 24-9 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 37 of their 77 opportunities.

The Tigers are 42-35-0 against the spread in their 77 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 10 of the 24 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (41.7%).

Minnesota has a record of 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (50%).

The Twins have played in 77 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-39-4).

The Twins have put together a 41-36-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 70 hits. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .430.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Torres will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 91 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .529. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .224 with a .474 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 67 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has collected 68 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .279 and slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 40th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Buxton brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ty France has put up a slugging percentage of .377, a team-best for the Twins.

Ryan Jeffers has a .347 OBP to lead his team.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/4/2024: 12-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2024: 9-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/2/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2024: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

