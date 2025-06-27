Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-39) vs. Miami Marlins (34-45)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSFL

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-144) | MIA: (+122)

ARI: (-144) | MIA: (+122) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-166)

ARI: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.39 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 0-2, 6.17 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (7-3) to the mound, while Eury Perez (0-2) will get the nod for the Marlins. Kelly's team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Kelly starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. Perez has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Perez starts this season -- they split the games.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (73.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +122 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Marlins. The Diamondbacks are +138 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -166.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Marlins on June 27, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 28, or 53.8%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 15-9 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 77 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 37-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have gone 29-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.6% of those games).

Miami has gone 22-27 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (44.9%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 77 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-40-0).

The Marlins have put together a 44-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .842, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .479. He has a .307 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Naylor hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .259 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 75th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .251 with a .569 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Ketel Marte is batting .313 with a .416 OBP and 32 RBI for Arizona this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .254 with eight doubles, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying players, he is 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 134th in slugging.

Lopez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with a double, four walks and eight RBIs.

Kyle Stowers' 70 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average is 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks while batting .247.

Xavier Edwards has a .360 OBP while slugging .322. Both lead his team.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head

4/17/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/16/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/15/2025: 10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/26/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/24/2024: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/10/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!