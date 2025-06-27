Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27
Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.
MLB action on Friday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Miami Marlins.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (41-39) vs. Miami Marlins (34-45)
- Date: Friday, June 27, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and FDSFL
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-144) | MIA: (+122)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.39 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 0-2, 6.17 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (7-3) to the mound, while Eury Perez (0-2) will get the nod for the Marlins. Kelly's team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Kelly starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. Perez has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Perez starts this season -- they split the games.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (73.5%)
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline
- Arizona is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +122 underdog on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread
- The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Marlins. The Diamondbacks are +138 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -166.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Marlins on June 27, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 28, or 53.8%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Arizona has a record of 15-9 when favored by -144 or more this year.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 77 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 37-40-0 against the spread this season.
- The Marlins have gone 29-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.6% of those games).
- Miami has gone 22-27 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (44.9%).
- The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 77 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-40-0).
- The Marlins have put together a 44-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Josh Naylor has an OPS of .842, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .479. He has a .307 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 38th in slugging.
- Naylor hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.
- Geraldo Perdomo is batting .259 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .353.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 75th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .251 with a .569 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.
- Ketel Marte is batting .313 with a .416 OBP and 32 RBI for Arizona this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez is batting .254 with eight doubles, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 134th in slugging.
- Lopez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with a double, four walks and eight RBIs.
- Kyle Stowers' 70 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- His batting average is 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Agustin Ramirez has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks while batting .247.
- Xavier Edwards has a .360 OBP while slugging .322. Both lead his team.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head
- 4/17/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/16/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/15/2025: 10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/21/2024: 10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 8/20/2024: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 5/26/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/25/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/24/2024: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/10/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
