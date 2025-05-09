Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Friday.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (21-16) vs. Athletics (20-18)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and YES

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | OAK: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | OAK: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125)

NYY: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 1-2, 5.65 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 2-2, 4.71 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren (1-2, 5.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.71 ERA). Warren's team is 2-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Warren's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). The Athletics have gone 3-4-0 ATS in Bido's seven starts with a set spread. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Bido starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53.8%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -142 favorite, while the Athletics are a +120 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are +104 to cover, while the Athletics are -125 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 10.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Athletics contest on May 9, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (63.3%) in those games.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 14 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 36 games with a total this season.

The Yankees are 17-19-0 against the spread in their 36 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won nine of the 22 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40.9%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 2-6 (25%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 18 times this season for an 18-17-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 52.6% of their games this season, going 20-18-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.491), slugging percentage (.750) and total hits (56) this season. He has a .400 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Trent Grisham is hitting .292 with a double, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .640 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Paul Goldschmidt has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .341/.391/.464.

Ben Rice has eight home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up an on-base percentage of .383 and a slugging percentage of .476. Both lead the Athletics. He's batting .357.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 34th in slugging.

Wilson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .571 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has racked up 42 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

JJ Bleday is batting .220 with nine doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

