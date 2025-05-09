Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9
The New York Yankees will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Friday.
Yankees vs Athletics Game Info
- New York Yankees (21-16) vs. Athletics (20-18)
- Date: Friday, May 9, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and YES
Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | OAK: (+120)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 1-2, 5.65 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 2-2, 4.71 ERA
The Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren (1-2, 5.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.71 ERA). Warren's team is 2-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Warren's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). The Athletics have gone 3-4-0 ATS in Bido's seven starts with a set spread. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Bido starts this season -- they split the games.
Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (53.8%)
Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -142 favorite, while the Athletics are a +120 underdog at home.
Yankees vs Athletics Spread
- The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are +104 to cover, while the Athletics are -125 to cover.
Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under
- A total of 10.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Athletics contest on May 9, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (63.3%) in those games.
- This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 14 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or better on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 36 games with a total this season.
- The Yankees are 17-19-0 against the spread in their 36 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Athletics have won nine of the 22 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40.9%).
- In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 2-6 (25%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 18 times this season for an 18-17-3 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have covered 52.6% of their games this season, going 20-18-0 against the spread.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.491), slugging percentage (.750) and total hits (56) this season. He has a .400 batting average.
- Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Trent Grisham is hitting .292 with a double, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .640 with an on-base percentage of .376.
- Paul Goldschmidt has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .341/.391/.464.
- Ben Rice has eight home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Jacob Wilson has racked up an on-base percentage of .383 and a slugging percentage of .476. Both lead the Athletics. He's batting .357.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Wilson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .571 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.
- Tyler Soderstrom has racked up 42 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Brent Rooker is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- JJ Bleday is batting .220 with nine doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
