Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

Atlanta Braves (40-19) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-28)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | CIN: (+108)

ATL: (-126) | CIN: (+108) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144)

ATL: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 3-0, 3.46 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 1-1, 5.57 ERA

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (3-0) for the Braves and Nick Lodolo (1-1) for the Reds. Strider and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Strider has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. When Lodolo starts, the Reds are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Lodolo starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.9%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -126 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Reds Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Reds. The Braves are +120 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -144.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

Braves versus Reds on May 31 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 33 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 26 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 59 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 37-22-0 against the spread in their 59 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 36 total times this season. They've finished 19-17 in those games.

Cincinnati is 12-11 (winning 52.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-20-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have put together a 32-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 61 hits, batting .266 this season with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .555.

He is 58th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Olson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has hit nine homers this season while driving in 29 runs. He's batting .274 this season and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 43rd, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Albies takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Michael Harris II is batting .302 with a .525 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has six home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Acuna takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with four home runs, six walks and eight RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has racked up a team-best .353 on-base percentage. He's batting .260 and slugging .479.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 63 hits while slugging .504. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .265.

JJ Bleday has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .295.

Braves vs Reds Head to Head

5/30/2026: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/29/2026: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/31/2025: 12-11 ATL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-11 ATL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2025: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/7/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2025: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/5/2025: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/19/2024: 15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/18/2024: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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