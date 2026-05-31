Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
On Sunday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Reds Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (40-19) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-28)
- Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: Reds.TV and BravesVsn
Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | CIN: (+108)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 3-0, 3.46 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 1-1, 5.57 ERA
The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (3-0) for the Braves and Nick Lodolo (1-1) for the Reds. Strider and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Strider has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. When Lodolo starts, the Reds are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Lodolo starts this season -- they split the games.
Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (54.9%)
Braves vs Reds Moneyline
- Cincinnati is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -126 favorite on the road.
Braves vs Reds Spread
- The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Reds. The Braves are +120 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -144.
Braves vs Reds Over/Under
- Braves versus Reds on May 31 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
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Braves vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Braves have come away with 33 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Atlanta has come away with a win 26 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 59 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Braves are 37-22-0 against the spread in their 59 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 36 total times this season. They've finished 19-17 in those games.
- Cincinnati is 12-11 (winning 52.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-20-1 record against the over/under.
- The Reds have put together a 32-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.2% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 61 hits, batting .266 this season with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .555.
- He is 58th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Olson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.
- Ozzie Albies has hit nine homers this season while driving in 29 runs. He's batting .274 this season and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 43rd, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 60th.
- Albies takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Michael Harris II is batting .302 with a .525 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. has six home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.
- Acuna takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with four home runs, six walks and eight RBIs.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has racked up a team-best .353 on-base percentage. He's batting .260 and slugging .479.
- He ranks 66th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.
- Elly De La Cruz has racked up 63 hits while slugging .504. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Steer has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .265.
- JJ Bleday has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .295.
Braves vs Reds Head to Head
- 5/30/2026: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/29/2026: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/1/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/31/2025: 12-11 ATL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/8/2025: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 5/7/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/6/2025: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 5/5/2025: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/19/2024: 15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/18/2024: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
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