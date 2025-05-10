Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (21-16) vs. Athletics (20-18)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and YES

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 4-3, 2.96 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 4-2, 2.93 ERA

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (4-3) for the Yankees and JP Sears (4-2) for the Athletics. Rodon's team is 3-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. The Athletics are 5-2-0 ATS in Sears' seven starts that had a set spread. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for two Sears starts this season -- they lost both.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (60%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are -102 to cover, while the Athletics are -118 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

Yankees versus Athletics on May 10 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 19, or 63.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 11 of 16 games when listed as at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 36 games with a total this season.

The Yankees are 17-19-0 against the spread in their 36 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won nine of the 22 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 2-5 (28.6%).

The Athletics have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-17-3).

The Athletics have covered 52.6% of their games this season, going 20-18-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 56 hits and an OBP of .491 to go with a slugging percentage of .750. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .400 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .341 with eight doubles, three home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .391.

He is third in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in the majors.

Trent Grisham has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .376 and a slugging percentage of .640 this season.

Ben Rice has eight home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has a team-high OBP (.383) and slugging percentage (.476). He's batting .357.

He is second in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Wilson takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .571 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom paces his team with 42 hits. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is currently 29th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brent Rooker has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .248.

Shea Langeliers is batting .225 with four doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

