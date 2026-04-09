Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the New York Yankees facing the Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (8-2) vs. Athletics (3-7)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-CA

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-190) | OAK: (+160)

NYY: (-190) | OAK: (+160) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 1-0, 2.38 ERA

The Yankees will call on Ryan Weathers against the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (1-0). Weathers has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Weathers' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Springs has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics covered in both chances. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Springs start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (62.2%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -190 favorite, while the Athletics are a +160 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are +108 to cover, while the Athletics are -128 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Yankees-Athletics on April 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in seven of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The Yankees have been listed as a favorite of -190 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in three of their nine games with a total this season.

The Yankees are 8-1-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 2-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Athletics have played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total four times this season for a 4-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 11 hits and an OBP of .550 this season. He has a .379 batting average and a slugging percentage of .828.

Among all qualified hitters, he is seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Rice has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .265 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks, while slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .409.

He is 61st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualified batters.

Aaron Judge has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Giancarlo Stanton has an OPS of .924, fueled by an OBP of .410 and a team-best slugging percentage of .514 this season.

Stanton has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, two walks and five RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has 11 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .275 and slugging .650 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy leads his team with a .538 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .308 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has three doubles, a triple and five walks while batting .243.

Lawrence Butler has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .185.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

4/7/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/29/2025: 12-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/11/2025: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2025: 11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/22/2024: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/21/2024: 10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/20/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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