Yankees vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

MLB action on Tuesday includes the New York Yankees playing the Houston Astros.

Yankees vs Astros Game Info

New York Yankees (76-61) vs. Houston Astros (76-62)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: TBS, SCHN, and YES

Yankees vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | HOU: (-102)

NYY: (-116) | HOU: (-102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)

NYY: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 14-5, 3.06 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Astros) - 12-7, 3.18 ERA

The Yankees will look to Max Fried (14-5) versus the Astros and Framber Valdez (12-7). Fried's team is 15-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team has won 63% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (17-10). The Astros have an 11-14-0 record against the spread in Valdez's starts. The Astros are 3-1 in Valdez's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (53.8%)

Yankees vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -116 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Astros are -182 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +150.

Yankees vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Astros contest on Sept. 2, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 67, or 58.8%, of the 114 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 65 of 111 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 135 opportunities.

The Yankees are 62-73-0 against the spread in their 135 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won 26 of the 44 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (59.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Houston has gone 21-14 (60%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-72-4).

The Astros have gone 68-69-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.443), slugging percentage (.674) and total hits (149) this season. He has a .324 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, three home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .279 with 23 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 27th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Trent Grisham has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.356/.477.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .238 with a .339 OBP and 67 RBI for New York this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has put up a slugging percentage of .459, a team-best for the Astros. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 35th, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Jeremy Pena paces his team with 130 hits and a .366 OBP. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .476.

He is currently fourth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Christian Walker is batting .235 with 21 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 38 walks.

Yainer Diaz is batting .253 with 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.

Yankees vs Astros Head to Head

8/10/2025: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/9/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/8/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/8/2024: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2024: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/31/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2024: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/28/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

