Padres vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the San Diego Padres take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Padres vs Orioles Game Info

San Diego Padres (76-62) vs. Baltimore Orioles (62-76)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and MASN2

Padres vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-172) | BAL: (+144)

SD: (-172) | BAL: (+144) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152)

SD: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 3-4, 5.66 ERA vs Tyler Wells (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (3-4, 5.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Tyler Wells. Darvish's team is 7-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Darvish's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Last season (in three games pitched with a spread) Wells and his team failed to cover the spread each time. Wells' team was the moneyline underdog only once in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Padres vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (61.5%)

Padres vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -172 favorite at home.

Padres vs Orioles Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Padres are +126 to cover, and the Orioles are -152.

Padres vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Orioles on Sept. 2, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Padres vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 43 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 13-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of their 136 opportunities.

The Padres are 75-61-0 against the spread in their 136 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 33-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44% of those games).

Baltimore has a record of 5-8 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (38.5%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-72-4 record against the over/under.

The Orioles are 64-71-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .264 with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .370 while slugging .430.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 60th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in total hits (151) this season while batting .284 with 53 extra-base hits. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 50th.

Luis Arraez has hit six homers with a team-high .388 SLG this season.

Arraez takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a walk and two RBIs.

Ramon Laureano has been key for San Diego with 108 hits, an OBP of .354 plus a slugging percentage of .541.

Laureano has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a home run and four RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has a team-high OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.457), while pacing the Orioles in hits (138, while batting .279).

He is 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Henderson takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a walk and two RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .245 with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Mountcastle has 17 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .264.

Colton Cowser is batting .210 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Padres vs Orioles Head to Head

9/1/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/28/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/27/2024: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/26/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2023: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

