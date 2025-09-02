Padres vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2
In MLB action on Tuesday, the San Diego Padres take on the Baltimore Orioles.
Padres vs Orioles Game Info
- San Diego Padres (76-62) vs. Baltimore Orioles (62-76)
- Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: SDPA and MASN2
Padres vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-172) | BAL: (+144)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Padres vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 3-4, 5.66 ERA vs Tyler Wells (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (3-4, 5.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Tyler Wells. Darvish's team is 7-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Darvish's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Last season (in three games pitched with a spread) Wells and his team failed to cover the spread each time. Wells' team was the moneyline underdog only once in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.
Padres vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (61.5%)
Padres vs Orioles Moneyline
- Baltimore is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -172 favorite at home.
Padres vs Orioles Spread
- The Padres are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Padres are +126 to cover, and the Orioles are -152.
Padres vs Orioles Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Orioles on Sept. 2, with the over being -100 and the under -122.
Padres vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Padres have come away with 43 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- San Diego has a record of 13-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of their 136 opportunities.
- The Padres are 75-61-0 against the spread in their 136 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Orioles are 33-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44% of those games).
- Baltimore has a record of 5-8 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (38.5%).
- The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-72-4 record against the over/under.
- The Orioles are 64-71-0 ATS this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .264 with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .370 while slugging .430.
- Among all qualified batters, he ranks 60th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 78th in slugging.
- Manny Machado leads San Diego in total hits (151) this season while batting .284 with 53 extra-base hits. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 50th.
- Luis Arraez has hit six homers with a team-high .388 SLG this season.
- Arraez takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a walk and two RBIs.
- Ramon Laureano has been key for San Diego with 108 hits, an OBP of .354 plus a slugging percentage of .541.
- Laureano has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a home run and four RBIs.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has a team-high OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.457), while pacing the Orioles in hits (138, while batting .279).
- He is 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Henderson takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a walk and two RBIs.
- Jackson Holliday is hitting .245 with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.
- Ryan Mountcastle has 17 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .264.
- Colton Cowser is batting .210 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
Padres vs Orioles Head to Head
- 9/1/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/28/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/27/2024: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/26/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/16/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/15/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/14/2023: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
