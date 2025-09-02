Cubs vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Tuesday.

Cubs vs Braves Game Info

Chicago Cubs (79-59) vs. Atlanta Braves (62-76)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSSO

Cubs vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-178) | ATL: (+150)

CHC: (-178) | ATL: (+150) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+115) | ATL: +1.5 (-138)

CHC: -1.5 (+115) | ATL: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 8-6, 3.08 ERA vs Joey Wentz (Braves) - 5-4, 4.92 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (8-6) versus the Braves and Joey Wentz (5-4). Imanaga and his team have a record of 9-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Imanaga's team has won 58.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-5). The Braves have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Wentz's eight starts that had a set spread. The Braves were the moneyline underdog for four Wentz starts this season -- they lost every time.

Cubs vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (61.9%)

Cubs vs Braves Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Braves reveal Chicago as the favorite (-178) and Atlanta as the underdog (+150) on the road.

Cubs vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Braves are +115 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -138.

Cubs vs Braves Over/Under

The Cubs-Braves contest on Sept. 2 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 60 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 19 of 25 games when listed as at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 63 of their 134 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 62-72-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Braves are 13-31 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29.5% of those games).

Atlanta is 1-4 (winning just 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

In the 132 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-66-8).

The Braves are 57-75-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 130 hits. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 34 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is 95th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging in the majors.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .716, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Seiya Suzuki has 27 home runs, 89 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Suzuki heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up a team-high OBP (.365) and slugging percentage (.455), while pacing the Braves in hits (143, while batting .269).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 58th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .236 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .305.

His batting average is 127th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 146th in slugging.

Michael Harris II is batting .252 with 22 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

Marcell Ozuna has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 86 walks while hitting .227.

Cubs vs Braves Head to Head

9/1/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/15/2024: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/13/2024: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/28/2023: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2023: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/26/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

