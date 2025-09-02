FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Game Info

  • Arizona Diamondbacks (68-71) vs. Texas Rangers (72-67)
  • Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
  • Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
  • Coverage: ARID and RSN

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

  • Moneyline: ARI: (-136) | TEX: (+116)
  • Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170)
  • Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nabil Crismatt (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 1.84 ERA vs TBA (Rangers)

The Diamondbacks will look to Nabil Crismatt (2-0), while the Rangers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Crismatt has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Crismatt's team lost his only start as a favorite this season.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (59.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Diamondbacks, Texas is the underdog at +116, and Arizona is -136 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Spread

  • The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Arizona is +140 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Over/Under

  • A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rangers on Sept. 2, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Betting Trends

  • The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 40, or 50.6%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • Arizona has a record of 23-22 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Diamondbacks are 65-70-0 against the spread in their 135 games that had a posted line this season.
  • The Rangers have gone 25-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.3% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Texas has a record of 5-19 (20.8%).
  • The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 138 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-74-2).
  • The Rangers have gone 75-63-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

  • Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .833, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season. He has a .285 batting average.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 67th in slugging.
  • Perdomo hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .095 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.
  • Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 126 hits. He is batting .258 this season and has 72 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .332.
  • He ranks 82nd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging in MLB.
  • Carroll brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.
  • Ketel Marte has 114 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390.
  • Marte heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been key for Arizona with 124 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .418.

Rangers Player Leaders

  • Wyatt Langford is batting .249 with 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .343.
  • Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 99th, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 70th in slugging.
  • Adolis Garcia leads his team with a .408 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .235 with an on-base percentage of .277.
  • Including all qualified players, he ranks 128th in batting average, 151st in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.
  • Josh Smith has a slugging percentage of .377, a team-best for the Rangers.
  • Josh Jung is hitting .259 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Head to Head

  • 9/1/2025: 7-5 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
  • 8/13/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
  • 8/12/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
  • 8/11/2025: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
  • 9/11/2024: 14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
  • 9/10/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
  • 5/29/2024: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
  • 5/28/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
  • 11/1/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
  • 10/31/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

