Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Tuesday.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (69-69) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-99)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-230) | COL: (+190)

SF: (-230) | COL: (+190) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118)

SF: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 12-9, 3.16 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 3-13, 5.28 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (12-9, 3.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (3-13, 5.28 ERA). Webb and his team have a record of 12-16-0 against the spread when he starts. Webb's team has won 48% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-13). The Rockies have a 10-14-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 23 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 6-17 in those games.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (62.6%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -230 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +190 underdog despite being at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Rockies are +118 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -142.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

Giants versus Rockies on Sept. 2 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 43, or 52.4%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 137 opportunities.

In 137 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 62-75-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 130 total times this season. They've finished 35-95 in those games.

Colorado has a record of 13-51 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (20.3%).

In the 134 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-73-4).

The Rockies have a 56-78-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.8% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 136 hits and an OBP of .383 this season. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 60th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 27th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .259 with 30 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 80th, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 104th.

Willy Adames has collected 117 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Ramos enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.514) and leads the Rockies in hits (123). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 38th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has 17 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Brenton Doyle is batting .249 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Jordan Beck paces his team with a .331 OBP.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

9/1/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/11/2025: 10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/10/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/4/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/3/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/2/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/28/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/27/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

