Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-29) vs. San Diego Padres (39-33)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and SDPA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | SD: (+146)

LAD: (-174) | SD: (+146) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | SD: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | SD: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 3-2, 3.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan to the mound, while Stephen Kolek (3-2) will answer the bell for the Padres. Sheehan did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Padres have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Kolek's eight starts with a set spread. The Padres have a 1-2 record in Kolek's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (59%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Padres moneyline has Los Angeles as a -174 favorite, while San Diego is a +146 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +112 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -134.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

Dodgers versus Padres on June 18 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 39, or 63.9%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 24 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 73 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 33-40-0 against the spread in their 73 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have won 15 of the 34 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.1%).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Padres have played in 71 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-38-2).

The Padres have a 38-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 85 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .634, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average and an on-base percentage of .393.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .262 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks, while slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 67th, his on-base percentage 56th, and his slugging percentage 106th.

Andy Pages has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .513 this season.

Pages has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .338 with a .408 OBP and 41 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Freeman has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two walks.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has an on-base percentage of .378, a slugging percentage of .507, and has 86 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .316).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is ninth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Machado takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .362.

His batting average is 38th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Luis Arraez is batting .280 with 16 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .268 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

6/17/2025: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/16/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/11/2024: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/9/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/8/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/6/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/5/2024: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

