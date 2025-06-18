Giants vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Giants vs Guardians Game Info

San Francisco Giants (41-32) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-35)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and CLEG

Giants vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-138) | CLE: (+118)

SF: (-138) | CLE: (+118) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192)

SF: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-3, 4.50 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 4-4, 4.28 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Justin Verlander (0-3) against the Guardians and Logan Allen (4-4). Verlander's team is 3-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Verlander's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Guardians are 4-7-0 ATS in Allen's 11 starts with a set spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Allen's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Giants vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (58.6%)

Giants vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -138 favorite at home.

Giants vs Guardians Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Guardians. The Giants are +158 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -192.

Giants vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Guardians contest on June 18 has been set at 8, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Giants vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (58.7%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 18-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 73 opportunities.

The Giants are 34-39-0 against the spread in their 73 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have compiled a 20-25 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Cleveland has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-35-3).

The Guardians are 34-35-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 76 hits and an OBP of .401, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .505.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Devers has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .265 with 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Lee enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a triple, four walks and two RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has hit 11 homers with a team-high .461 SLG this season.

Wilmer Flores has been key for San Francisco with 65 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up a team-best OBP (.380) and slugging percentage (.535), while pacing the Guardians in hits (83, while batting .319).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him seventh, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is batting .298 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has six doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .248.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .207 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Giants vs Guardians Head to Head

6/17/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/6/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/13/2023: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/12/2023: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/11/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

