Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros playing the Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (42-31) vs. Athletics (30-45)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-166) | OAK: (+140)

HOU: (-166) | OAK: (+140) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110)

HOU: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 7-4, 3.10 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-6, 4.47 ERA

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (7-4) for the Astros and Luis Severino (2-6) for the Athletics. Valdez and his team are 5-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Valdez's team has been victorious in 54.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-5. The Athletics have a 6-9-0 ATS record in Severino's 15 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 4-9 record in Severino's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (57.8%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -166 favorite, while the Athletics are a +140 underdog at home.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are -110 to cover, while the Athletics are -110 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

Astros versus Athletics on June 18 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (57.1%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 or better on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 72 games with a total this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 39-33-0 in 72 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 55 total times this season. They've finished 19-36 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 3-15 (16.7%).

The Athletics have played in 75 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-30-3).

The Athletics have covered 48% of their games this season, going 36-39-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston OPS (.848) this season. He has a .317 batting average, an on-base percentage of .374, and a slugging percentage of .473.

He is eighth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with 66 hits. He is batting .256 this season and has 26 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He is 80th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging in MLB.

Jose Altuve has 74 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.316/.427.

Jake Meyers is batting .294 with a .357 OBP and 18 RBI for Houston this season.

Meyers has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up 98 hits with a .399 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .360.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks second in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker is batting .276 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 44th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .250.

Lawrence Butler is batting .254 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

6/17/2025: 13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2025: 11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/11/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/24/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/23/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/22/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

