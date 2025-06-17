Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels.

Yankees vs Angels Game Info

New York Yankees (42-29) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and FDSW

Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-260) | LAA: (+215)

NYY: (-260) | LAA: (+215) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-134) | LAA: +1.5 (+112)

NYY: -1.5 (-134) | LAA: +1.5 (+112) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 4-3, 4.86 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 4-6, 5.20 ERA

The probable pitchers are Will Warren (4-3) for the Yankees and Kyle Hendricks (4-6) for the Angels. Warren and his team are 5-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Warren's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. The Angels have gone 6-7-0 against the spread when Hendricks starts. The Angels have a 5-6 record in Hendricks' 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (72.9%)

Yankees vs Angels Moneyline

New York is a -260 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +215 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Angels Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Yankees are -134 to cover, and the Angels are +112.

Yankees vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Angels game on June 17, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 39, or 63.9%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 3-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -260 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 70 opportunities.

In 70 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 32-38-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 26 of the 56 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.4%).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Angels have played in 70 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-32-1).

The Angels have a 35-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.475), slugging percentage (.751) and total hits (100) this season. He has a .377 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .309 and slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Cody Bellinger is batting .247 with a .428 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 61 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .431.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a .377 on-base percentage and a .398 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .285.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 28th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward is hitting .211 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .271.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 152nd, his on-base percentage ranks 155th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Zach Neto has collected 59 hits, a team-high for the Angels.

Jo Adell is hitting .222 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks.

Yankees vs Angels Head to Head

6/16/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/27/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/7/2024: 8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/7/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/30/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/29/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/28/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

