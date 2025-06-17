Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Red Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (36-35) vs. Boston Red Sox (38-36)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and NESN

Mariners vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-180) | BOS: (+152)

SEA: (-180) | BOS: (+152) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+110) | BOS: +1.5 (-132)

SEA: -1.5 (+110) | BOS: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mariners vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-4, 3.17 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 5-4, 5.01 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (5-4) for the Mariners and Walker Buehler (5-4) for the Red Sox. Woo's team is 5-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woo's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). When Buehler starts, the Red Sox have gone 6-5-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have a 2-3 record in Buehler's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.8%)

Mariners vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Red Sox, Seattle is the favorite at -180, and Boston is +152 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-132 to cover), and Seattle is +110 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Red Sox on June 17, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (51.1%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has been victorious four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 36 of their 70 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 30-40-0 against the spread in their 70 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have compiled a 12-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Boston has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-39-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have collected a 39-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 67 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .259 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .606.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 72nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 22 extra-base hits. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.412) this season, fueled by 71 hits.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Seattle with 52 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .467.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .421 slugging percentage, which leads the Red Sox. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 98th and he is 86th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 89th, his on-base percentage is 127th, and he is 114th in slugging.

Carlos Narvaez is hitting .282 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

Trevor Story is hitting .232 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Mariners vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/16/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/24/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/23/2025: 8-5 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2025: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/31/2024: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/30/2024: 10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2024: 14-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/31/2024: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/30/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/29/2024: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!