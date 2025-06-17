Giants vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians.

Giants vs Guardians Game Info

San Francisco Giants (41-31) vs. Cleveland Guardians (35-35)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and CLEG

Giants vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-164) | CLE: (+138)

SF: (-164) | CLE: (+138) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154)

SF: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Giants vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 8-1, 2.55 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 1-3, 4.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Robbie Ray (8-1) to the mound, while Slade Cecconi (1-3) will take the ball for the Guardians. Ray and his team have a record of 10-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Ray's team is 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians are 3-2-0 against the spread when Cecconi starts. The Guardians have a 1-2 record in Cecconi's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (62.6%)

Giants vs Guardians Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +138 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +128 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -154.

Giants vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Guardians contest on June 17, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Giants vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (60%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win seven times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 72 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants are 34-38-0 against the spread in their 72 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 19 of the 44 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Cleveland has a 4-9 record (winning just 30.8% of its games).

The Guardians have played in 68 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-34-3).

The Guardians are 33-35-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .265 with 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 24 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .327 while slugging .433.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 77 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .465. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging in the major leagues.

Wilmer Flores has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Mike Yastrzemski has been key for San Francisco with 53 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .383.

Yastrzemski enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with three doubles, five walks and seven RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up an on-base percentage of .385, a slugging percentage of .543, and has 83 hits, all club-bests for the Guardians (while batting .324).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan is hitting .300 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Carlos Santana is hitting .248 with six doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .208 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

