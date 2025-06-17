Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-29) vs. San Diego Padres (39-32)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TBS, SportsNet LA, and SDPA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-215) | SD: (+180)

LAD: (-215) | SD: (+180) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-106) | SD: +1.5 (-113)

LAD: -1.5 (-106) | SD: +1.5 (-113) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Dodgers) vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 0.00 ERA

Vasquez (3-4) will take the mound for the Padres. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Dodgers. When Vasquez starts, the Padres have gone 7-6-0 against the spread. The Padres are 3-6 in Vasquez's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.7%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -215 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +180 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are -106 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -113.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

Dodgers versus Padres, on June 17, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (63.3%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -215 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 72 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 32-40-0 in 72 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-18).

San Diego has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 70 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-38-2).

The Padres have gone 38-32-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.643) and total hits (85) this season. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .396.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .266 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 59th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging in MLB.

Betts has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .407 and a slugging percentage of .552 this season.

Freeman has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with three walks.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 73 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .483.

Pages takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 85 hits with a .375 on-base percentage and a .509 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .316.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Machado takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .280. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .274.

Gavin Sheets is batting .267 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

6/16/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/11/2024: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/9/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/8/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/6/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/5/2024: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

