Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 17

Will Byron Buxton or Elly De La Cruz hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds

Byron Buxton (Twins): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Ty France (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Jake Fraley (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Pete Alonso (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 72 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 72 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 21 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Eli White (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 59 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 59 games Brett Baty (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +162 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 71 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)

+162 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 71 games (has homered in 29.6% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+250 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Trent Grisham (Yankees): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 69 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 69 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 71 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 71 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 70 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 70 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 68 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 68 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 68 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Matt Thaiss (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 70 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 70 games (has homered in 30% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox

Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Austin Slater (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Vinny Capra (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Ryan Noda (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR

Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 68 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 68 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 71 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 71 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

James Wood (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 72 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 72 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Amed Rosario (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins