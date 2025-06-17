Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (41-31) vs. Athletics (30-44)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | OAK: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | OAK: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+114) | OAK: +1.5 (-137)

HOU: -1.5 (+114) | OAK: +1.5 (-137) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander (Astros) - 0-0, 18.00 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 5-5, 5.08 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Jason Alexander and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (5-5, 5.08 ERA). Alexander did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. When Sears starts, the Athletics are 8-6-0 against the spread. The Athletics are 2-6 in Sears' eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (56.1%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -138 favorite, while the Athletics are a +118 underdog at home.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are +114 to cover, while the Athletics are -137 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 10.5 has been set for Astros-Athletics on June 17, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (56.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win 14 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 or better on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 71 games with a total this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 38-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 54 total times this season. They've finished 19-35 in those games.

The Athletics have a record of 9-28 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (24.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times this season for a 41-30-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 48.6% of their games this season, going 36-38-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.478) and total hits (89) this season. He has a .320 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average ranks 86th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 47th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Jose Altuve is batting .274 with a .433 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Altuve heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Jake Meyers is batting .295 with a .356 OBP and 16 RBI for Houston this season.

Meyers enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double and three walks.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has put up an on-base percentage of .396, a slugging percentage of .506, and has 98 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .362).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while batting .258.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

6/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2025: 11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/11/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/24/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/23/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/22/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!