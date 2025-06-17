MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 17
Will Jesús Luzardo strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds
- David Festa (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
- Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers
- Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
- Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners
- Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
- Cal Quantrill (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances