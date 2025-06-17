Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 17

Will Jesús Luzardo strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds

David Festa (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners

Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins