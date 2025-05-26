Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams in action on Monday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Yankees vs Angels Game Info

New York Yankees (32-20) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-27)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network, FDSW, and YES

Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

NYY: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees) - 1-0, 3.38 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-5, 5.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Ryan Yarbrough (1-0) to the mound, while Jack Kochanowicz (3-5) will get the nod for the Angels. When Yarbrough starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Yarbrough's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels have gone 4-6-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 4-4 record in Kochanowicz's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (65.1%)

Yankees vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -164 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Angels Spread

The Yankees are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (-102 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -118 to cover.

Yankees vs Angels Over/Under

Yankees versus Angels, on May 26, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 13 of 17 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 51 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 25-26-0 against the spread in their 51 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 48.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-21).

Los Angeles has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-22-1).

The Angels are 24-28-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 79 hits and an OBP of .487, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .759. He's batting .397.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .345 and slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .399.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Goldschmidt enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .261 with a .472 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham is batting .257 with a .354 OBP and 24 RBI for New York this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .225 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .271.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 152nd, and he is 25th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel's .380 on-base percentage and .398 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .281.

He is 37th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Zach Neto has 10 doubles, eight home runs and seven walks while hitting .284.

Logan O'Hoppe's 44 hits pace his team.

