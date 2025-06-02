Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will face the Athletics in MLB action on Monday.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (31-27) vs. Athletics (23-37)

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Monday, June 2, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MNNT

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-162) | OAK: (+136)

MIN: (-162) | OAK: (+136) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118)

MIN: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 5-2, 2.57 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-4, 3.89 ERA

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (5-2) against the Athletics and Luis Severino (1-4). Ryan's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ryan's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). When Severino starts, the Athletics are 5-7-0 against the spread. The Athletics have a 3-7 record in Severino's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (56.6%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -162 favorite, while the Athletics are a +136 underdog at home.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are -102 to cover, while the Athletics are -118 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

Twins versus Athletics, on June 2, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 20 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Twins have won nine of 11 games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 56 games with a total this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 31-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 40 total times this season. They've finished 12-28 in those games.

The Athletics have gone 3-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (20%).

The Athletics have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-23-3).

The Athletics have put together a 27-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to 17 extra-base hits. He has a .262 batting average and an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Larnach hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 45 hits. He is batting .266 this season and has 18 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among all qualifying players, he is 64th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Buxton brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Ty France has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Harrison Bader is batting .271 with a .358 OBP and 22 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has 80 hits with a .396 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .357.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is third, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 25th in slugging.

Wilson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brent Rooker has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .267. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage is 74th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

