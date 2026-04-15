Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the New York Yankees facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Angels Game Info

New York Yankees (9-8) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSW

Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-190) | LAA: (+160)

NYY: (-190) | LAA: (+160) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126)

NYY: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-0, 3.24 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Gil (0-1) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (2-0). Gil and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Gil's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Kochanowicz's starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Kochanowicz's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (64.5%)

Yankees vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Angels, New York is the favorite at -190, and Los Angeles is +160 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Angels Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Angels. The Yankees are +105 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -126.

Yankees vs Angels Over/Under

The Yankees-Angels contest on April 15 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 8-8-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 17 total times this season. They've gone 8-9 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-7-0).

The Angels have a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 17 hits and an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .745. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .362 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Aaron Judge has two doubles, six home runs and eight walks. He's batting .234 and slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 98th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 94th, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.329/.339.

Bellinger enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two RBIs.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with eight hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .327.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up a team-high OBP (.388), while leading the Angels in hits (14). He's batting .222 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 113th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Trout heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Zach Neto is batting .233 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler has accumulated 15 hits, a team-high for the Angels.

Jo Adell's .411 slugging percentage paces his team.

Yankees vs Angels Head to Head

4/14/2026: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/13/2026: 11-10 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-10 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/19/2025: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/18/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/17/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/16/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/27/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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