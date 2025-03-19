Xavier vs Texas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Four

The Xavier Musketeers (21-11) and the Texas Longhorns (19-15) square off in a First Four matchup on Wednesday at UD Arena, starting at 9:10 p.m. ET, airing on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Xavier vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Game time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Arena: UD Arena

Xavier vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Xavier win (55.1%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's Xavier-Texas spread (Xavier -3.5) or total (151.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Xavier vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Xavier is 18-14-0 ATS this season.

Texas has covered 16 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.

Xavier (9-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (56.2%) than Texas (5-4) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (55.6%).

When playing at home, the Musketeers own a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Longhorns have a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 8-10-0 record) than away (.500, 5-5-0).

Xavier vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Xavier has been named as the moneyline favorite 19 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Musketeers have yet to lose in 14 games when named as moneyline favorite of -160 or better.

Texas has compiled a 4-9 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

The Longhorns have gone 2-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (22.2%).

Xavier has an implied victory probability of 61.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Xavier vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Xavier has a +229 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. It is putting up 78 points per game to rank 77th in college basketball and is giving up 70.9 per outing to rank 145th in college basketball.

Zach Freemantle ranks 100th in the nation with a team-high 17.3 points per game.

Texas has a +211 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. It is putting up 78.4 points per game, 69th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.2 per contest to rank 193rd in college basketball.

Tre Johnson leads Texas, scoring 19.8 points per game (22nd in college basketball).

The Musketeers are 279th in the nation at 30.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.8 their opponents average.

Freemantle is 160th in college basketball play with 7.1 rebounds per game to lead the Musketeers.

The 32.8 rebounds per game the Longhorns accumulate rank 135th in college basketball, 1.3 more than the 31.5 their opponents grab.

Arthur Kaluma tops the Longhorns with 7.6 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball).

Xavier puts up 102.4 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball), while giving up 93 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball).

The Longhorns rank 60th in college basketball with 100.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 163rd defensively with 92.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

