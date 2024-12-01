Xavier vs South Carolina State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 1

The Xavier Musketeers (6-1) battle the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-4) on December 1, 2024. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Xavier vs. South Carolina State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Game time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. South Carolina State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Xavier win (98.3%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Sunday's Xavier-South Carolina State spread (Xavier -26.5) or over/under (148.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Xavier vs. South Carolina State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Xavier has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

South Carolina State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Musketeers did a better job covering the spread at home (9-9-0) last season than they did in road games (5-6-0).

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home was .636 (7-4-0) last season. Away, it was .647 (11-5-0).

Xavier vs. South Carolina State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Xavier has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Musketeers have been a -10000 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

South Carolina State has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Bulldogs have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +3000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Xavier has a 99% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Xavier vs. South Carolina State Head-to-Head Comparison

Xavier is outscoring opponents by 12 points per game with a +84 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.4 points per game (134th in college basketball) and gives up 66.4 per outing (80th in college basketball).

Ryan Conwell's 17.6 points per game lead Xavier and rank 88th in college basketball.

South Carolina State puts up 78.3 points per game (138th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (128th in college basketball). It has a +77 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Drayton Jones' 12 points per game paces South Carolina State and ranks 642nd in college basketball.

The Musketeers win the rebound battle by four boards on average. They record 32.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 195th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.9 per contest.

Zach Freemantle tops the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball play).

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. They are pulling down 32.9 rebounds per game (195th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.6.

Jones is 580th in the country with 5.1 rebounds per game, leading the Bulldogs.

Xavier ranks 73rd in college basketball by averaging 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 122nd in college basketball, allowing 86.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs average 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (181st in college basketball), and give up 84.1 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!