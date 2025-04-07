Xander Schauffele Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Xander Schauffele 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Schauffele's odds to win the Masters are set at +1800, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks sixth and suggests an implied probability of 5.3%.

Xander Schauffele Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Schauffele has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 8 2023 T10 2022 MC 2021 T3 2020 T17 2019 T2 2018 T50

Schauffele has made six of seven cuts at Augusta National in his career and owns a scoring average of 71.38, which ranks 13th among all golfers with multiple starts here since 2007.

Half of his rounds have been under par, as well, compared to the full average of 29.9% since 2007.

Only two golfers (Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith) have a better top-10 rate since 2007 among golfers with at least seven starts.

Xander Schauffele Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Schauffele has not quite played up to his potential while dealing with a rib injury, costing him eight weeks of action. He did lead the Valspar Championship in strokes gained: approach.

Here are his finishes since January 1st.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 3/23/25 Valspar Championship PGA T12 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA 72 3/9/25 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA T40 1/5/25 The Sentry PGA T30

Xander Schauffele 2025 Key Stats

Here are Schauffele's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total -0.32 132nd SG: Tee-to-Green 0.26 72nd SG: Off-the-Tee -0.42 164th SG: Approach the Green 1.02 3rd SG: Around-the-Green -0.34 165th SG: Putting -0.57 166th Driving Distance 300.1 91st View Full Table ChevronDown

Get a No Sweat Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

For all golf betting odds and Masters betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.