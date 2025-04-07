Xander Schauffele Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters
The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.
The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.
Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.
Xander Schauffele 2025 Masters Betting Odds
Schauffele's odds to win the Masters are set at +1800, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.
That ranks sixth and suggests an implied probability of 5.3%.
Xander Schauffele Augusta National Results and Masters History
Here is how Schauffele has fared at Augusta National in his career.
Year
Finish
|2024
|8
|2023
|T10
|2022
|MC
|2021
|T3
|2020
|T17
|2019
|T2
|2018
|T50
Schauffele has made six of seven cuts at Augusta National in his career and owns a scoring average of 71.38, which ranks 13th among all golfers with multiple starts here since 2007.
Half of his rounds have been under par, as well, compared to the full average of 29.9% since 2007.
Only two golfers (Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith) have a better top-10 rate since 2007 among golfers with at least seven starts.
Xander Schauffele Recent Results
Since the start of 2025, Schauffele has not quite played up to his potential while dealing with a rib injury, costing him eight weeks of action. He did lead the Valspar Championship in strokes gained: approach.
Here are his finishes since January 1st.
End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
|3/23/25
|Valspar Championship
|PGA
|T12
|3/16/25
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|PGA
|72
|3/9/25
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|PGA
|T40
|1/5/25
|The Sentry
|PGA
|T30
Xander Schauffele 2025 Key Stats
Here are Schauffele's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.
Stat
Value
Rank
|SG: Total
|-0.32
|132nd
|SG: Tee-to-Green
|0.26
|72nd
|SG: Off-the-Tee
|-0.42
|164th
|SG: Approach the Green
|1.02
|3rd
|SG: Around-the-Green
|-0.34
|165th
|SG: Putting
|-0.57
|166th
|Driving Distance
|300.1
|91st
Get a No Sweat Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
For all golf betting odds and Masters betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.