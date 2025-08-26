Wyoming vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Wyoming Cowboys will take on the Akron Zips in college football action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Wyoming vs Akron Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Wyoming: (-260) | Akron: (+210)

Wyoming: (-260) | Akron: (+210) Spread: Wyoming: -7.5 (102) | Akron: +7.5 (-124)

Wyoming: -7.5 (102) | Akron: +7.5 (-124) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wyoming vs Akron Betting Trends

Wyoming was 6-6-0 against the spread last season.

Wyoming didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as favorites of 7.5 points or greater last season.

There were six Wyoming games (out of 12) that hit the over last year.

Akron had six wins in 11 games against the spread last year.

Akron went 4-3 as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater last season.

Out of 11 Akron games last year, seven hit the over.

Wyoming vs Akron Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cowboys win (53.4%)

Wyoming vs Akron Point Spread

Akron is a 7.5-point underdog against Wyoming. Akron is -124 to cover the spread, and Wyoming is +102.

Wyoming vs Akron Over/Under

The over/under for Wyoming-Akron on Aug. 28 is 49.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Wyoming vs Akron Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Akron-Wyoming, Akron is the underdog at +210, and Wyoming is -260.

Wyoming vs. Akron Points Insights

The Cowboys had an average implied point total last year equal to their implied total in Thursday's game (29).

The 31.5-point average implied total last season for the Zips is 10.5 more points than the team's 21-point implied total in this matchup.

Wyoming vs. Akron Game Info

Game day: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Wyoming vs. Akron analysis on FanDuel Research.