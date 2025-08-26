Rutgers vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Ohio Bobcats in college football action on Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Rutgers vs Ohio Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Rutgers: (-671) | Ohio: (+470)

Rutgers: (-671) | Ohio: (+470) Spread: Rutgers: -15.5 (-110) | Ohio: +15.5 (-110)

Rutgers: -15.5 (-110) | Ohio: +15.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rutgers vs Ohio Betting Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers went 5-5-0 last season.

In 10 Rutgers games last year, seven went over the total.

Ohio's record against the spread last year was 9-5-0.

Ohio had one win ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 15.5 points or greater last year.

Out of 14 Ohio games last season, six hit the over.

Rutgers vs Ohio Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Scarlet Knights win (69.1%)

Rutgers vs Ohio Point Spread

Rutgers is favored by 15.5 points versus Ohio. Rutgers is -110 to cover the spread, while Ohio is -110.

Rutgers vs Ohio Over/Under

The Rutgers-Ohio game on Aug. 28 has been given an over/under of 49.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Rutgers vs Ohio Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rutgers vs. Ohio reveal Rutgers as the favorite (-671) and Ohio as the underdog (+470).

Rutgers vs. Ohio Points Insights

The Scarlet Knights' average implied point total last season was 6.6 fewer points than their implied total in Thursday's game (26.4 implied points on average compared to 33 implied points in this game).

The average implied point total last season for the Bobcats (29.6) is 12.6 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (17).

Rutgers vs. Ohio Game Info

Game day: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Stadium: SHI Stadium

