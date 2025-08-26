Minnesota vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

On Thursday in college football, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are playing the Buffalo Bulls.

Minnesota vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Minnesota: (-1205) | Buffalo: (+740)

Minnesota: (-1205) | Buffalo: (+740) Spread: Minnesota: -17.5 (-110) | Buffalo: +17.5 (-110)

Minnesota: -17.5 (-110) | Buffalo: +17.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Minnesota vs Buffalo Betting Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota went 9-3-1 last season.

Minnesota covered every time (2-0) as a 17.5-point or higher favorite last year.

In 13 Minnesota games last year, six hit the over.

Buffalo posted a 7-5-0 record against the spread last year.

Buffalo had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 17.5 points or greater last year.

In 12 Buffalo games last year, eight of them hit the over.

Minnesota vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Gophers win (92.7%)

Minnesota vs Buffalo Point Spread

Buffalo is a 17.5-point underdog against Minnesota. Buffalo is -110 to cover the spread, and Minnesota is -110.

Minnesota vs Buffalo Over/Under

The over/under for the Minnesota versus Buffalo game on Aug. 28 has been set at 44.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Minnesota vs Buffalo Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Minnesota-Buffalo, Minnesota is the favorite at -1205, and Buffalo is +740.

Minnesota vs. Buffalo Points Insights

The Golden Gophers' average implied point total last season was 4.9 fewer points than their implied total in Thursday's game (26.1 implied points on average compared to 31 implied points in this game).

The Bulls' average implied point total last season (28.7 points) is 14.7 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (14 points).

Minnesota vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game day: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

