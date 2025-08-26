Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 26

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers is one of many compelling options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NESN

MASN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Lucas Giolito

Kyle Bradish vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Orioles (60-71), Red Sox (72-60)

Orioles (60-71), Red Sox (72-60) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.99%

55.99% Orioles Win Probability: 44.01%

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO

FDSFL and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Hurston Waldrep

Sandy Alcantara vs. Hurston Waldrep Records: Marlins (62-69), Braves (59-72)

Marlins (62-69), Braves (59-72) Braves Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.55%

54.55% Braves Win Probability: 45.45%

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSSUN

CLEG and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Shane Baz

Parker Messick vs. Shane Baz Records: Guardians (64-66), Rays (64-67)

Guardians (64-66), Rays (64-67) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Rays Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.94%

58.94% Guardians Win Probability: 41.06%

Washington Nationals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MASN2

YES and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. MacKenzie Gore

Luis Gil vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Yankees (71-60), Nationals (53-78)

Yankees (71-60), Nationals (53-78) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 65.23%

65.23% Nationals Win Probability: 34.77%

Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MNNT

SNET and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Bailey Ober

Chris Bassitt vs. Bailey Ober Records: Blue Jays (77-55), Twins (59-72)

Blue Jays (77-55), Twins (59-72) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Twins Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.47%

59.47% Twins Win Probability: 40.53%

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: TBS, SNY and NBCS-PH

TBS, SNY and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Jesús Luzardo

Sean Manaea vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Mets (70-61), Phillies (76-55)

Mets (70-61), Phillies (76-55) Mets Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.55%

51.55% Phillies Win Probability: 48.45%

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC

CHSN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Michael Lorenzen

Martín Pérez vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: White Sox (48-83), Royals (67-65)

White Sox (48-83), Royals (67-65) Royals Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 54.31%

54.31% White Sox Win Probability: 45.69%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and ARID

FDSWI and ARID Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Brewers (82-50), Diamondbacks (64-68)

Brewers (82-50), Diamondbacks (64-68) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 53.35%

53.35% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.65%

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet PT

FDSMW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Mitch Keller

Andre Pallante vs. Mitch Keller Records: Cardinals (65-67), Pirates (57-75)

Cardinals (65-67), Pirates (57-75) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 60.67%

60.67% Pirates Win Probability: 39.33%

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSW

RSN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Patrick Corbin vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Rangers (66-67), Angels (62-69)

Rangers (66-67), Angels (62-69) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Angels Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.57%

56.57% Angels Win Probability: 43.43%

Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and COLR

SCHN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Tanner Gordon

Hunter Brown vs. Tanner Gordon Records: Astros (72-59), Rockies (37-94)

Astros (72-59), Rockies (37-94) Astros Moneyline Odds: -360

-360 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +290

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 72.32%

72.32% Rockies Win Probability: 27.68%

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SDPA

ROOT Sports NW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Dylan Cease

Luis Castillo vs. Dylan Cease Records: Mariners (70-61), Padres (74-57)

Mariners (70-61), Padres (74-57) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Padres Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.21%

50.21% Mariners Win Probability: 49.79%

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MARQ

NBCS-BA and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Matthew Boyd

Justin Verlander vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Giants (63-68), Cubs (76-55)

Giants (63-68), Cubs (76-55) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Giants Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.51%

55.51% Giants Win Probability: 44.49%

Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and FDSDET

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido vs. Charlie Morton

Osvaldo Bido vs. Charlie Morton Records: Athletics (60-72), Tigers (78-54)

Athletics (60-72), Tigers (78-54) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.95%

54.95% Athletics Win Probability: 45.05%

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSOH

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Nick Martínez

Clayton Kershaw vs. Nick Martínez Records: Dodgers (74-57), Reds (68-63)

Dodgers (74-57), Reds (68-63) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Reds Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.76%

59.76% Reds Win Probability: 40.24%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.