Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 26
The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers is one of many compelling options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Orioles (60-71), Red Sox (72-60)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.99%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.01%
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Hurston Waldrep
- Records: Marlins (62-69), Braves (59-72)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.55%
- Braves Win Probability: 45.45%
Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Guardians (64-66), Rays (64-67)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.94%
- Guardians Win Probability: 41.06%
Washington Nationals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Yankees (71-60), Nationals (53-78)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 65.23%
- Nationals Win Probability: 34.77%
Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Blue Jays (77-55), Twins (59-72)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -168
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 59.47%
- Twins Win Probability: 40.53%
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: TBS, SNY and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Mets (70-61), Phillies (76-55)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -108
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.55%
- Phillies Win Probability: 48.45%
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: White Sox (48-83), Royals (67-65)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -122
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 54.31%
- White Sox Win Probability: 45.69%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Brewers (82-50), Diamondbacks (64-68)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 53.35%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.65%
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Cardinals (65-67), Pirates (57-75)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 60.67%
- Pirates Win Probability: 39.33%
Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Rangers (66-67), Angels (62-69)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.57%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.43%
Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Tanner Gordon
- Records: Astros (72-59), Rockies (37-94)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -360
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +290
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 72.32%
- Rockies Win Probability: 27.68%
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Mariners (70-61), Padres (74-57)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 50.21%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.79%
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Giants (63-68), Cubs (76-55)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.51%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.49%
Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido vs. Charlie Morton
- Records: Athletics (60-72), Tigers (78-54)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.95%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.05%
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Dodgers (74-57), Reds (68-63)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.76%
- Reds Win Probability: 40.24%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.