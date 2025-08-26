Nebraska vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

In college football action on Thursday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Nebraska vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Nebraska: (-245) | Cincinnati: (+198)

Nebraska: (-245) | Cincinnati: (+198) Spread: Nebraska: -6.5 (-120) | Cincinnati: +6.5 (-102)

Nebraska: -6.5 (-120) | Cincinnati: +6.5 (-102) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Nebraska vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

Nebraska beat the spread eight times in 13 games last year.

Nebraska had an ATS record of 5-2 as favorites of 6.5 points or more last year.

In 13 Nebraska games last year, four went over the total.

Cincinnati posted a 4-7-1 record against the spread last season.

Cincinnati was winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last season.

In 12 Cincinnati games last year, three of them hit the over.

Nebraska vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cornhuskers win (62.5%)

Nebraska vs Cincinnati Point Spread

Cincinnati is a 6.5-point underdog against Nebraska. Cincinnati is -102 to cover the spread, and Nebraska is -120.

Nebraska vs Cincinnati Over/Under

The over/under for the Nebraska versus Cincinnati matchup on Aug. 28 has been set at 54.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Nebraska vs Cincinnati Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Nebraska is a -245 favorite.

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati Points Insights

The Cornhuskers' average implied point total last season was 2.5 fewer points than their implied total in Thursday's game (28.5 implied points on average compared to 31 implied points in this game).

The 31.0-point average implied total last season for the Bearcats is 7.0 more points than the team's 24-point implied total in this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game day: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

