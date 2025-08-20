2025 Wyoming Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the Wyoming Cowboys start their 2025 campaign on Aug. 28, they will square off against Akron. For the rest of the Cowboys' college football schedule, keep reading.

Wyoming 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Akron Aug. 28 - Cowboys (-7.5) 50.5 2 Northern Iowa Sept. 6 - - - 3 Utah Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Colorado Sept. 20 - - - 6 UNLV Oct. 4 - - - 7 San Jose State Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Air Force Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Wyoming 2025 Schedule Insights

Wyoming will have the 13th-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last year (47).

The Cowboys will have five teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

In 2025, Wyoming will face five teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.

Wyoming Betting Insights (2024)

Wyoming won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

A total of six of the Cowboys' games last season hit the over.

Wyoming was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it lost both games.

