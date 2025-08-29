College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 1

We've been talking about this Week 1 college football slate all offseason.

It's finally here. And it's magnificent.

We've got gobs of elite matchups on tap and plenty of ways to bet them in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds.

Which bets stand out to our writers at FanDuel Research?

Here are their favorite bets of the week, including one side, one total, and one prop each.

College Football Week 1 Expert Betting Picks

We'll see how Year 2 treats Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide, but on the road in Tallahassee is a brutal spot for Ty Simpson's first collegiate start. The senior completed just 56.0% of his passes in limited duty last year. Mike Norvell's Florida State Seminoles were extremely young on defense after sending so many pros to the NFL in 2023, but all 11 starters are returning for another year and now have Tony White, who had a phenomenal year in Lincoln, on the sticks as defensive coordinator. I like the under; FSU's acquisition of Thomas Castellanos shows an extreme commitment to running the ball, controlling the clock, and playing defense.

After struggling in 2024, the Miami (FL) Hurricanes' defense remains a concern for the 2025 campaign. Even with a change at defensive coordinator, more growing pains are likely ahead with inexperienced players stepping into prominent roles. This should mean success for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the ground. Leading running back Jeremiyah Love returns alongside a pair of starting offensive linemen. After posting the ninth-most expected points added (EPA) per rushing attempt in 2024, Notre Dame will likely lean on the run with quarterback CJ Carr making his first start.

En route to making the College Football Playoff a season ago, the Indiana Hoosiers won all four of their non-conference regular season games by 24-plus points, and they should still field a decent offense after replacing quarterback Kurtis Rourke with Fernando Mendoza. While Indiana was 1st in EPA per play on offense (0.19) and 17th in EPA per play allowed on defense (-0.18) in 2024, Old Dominion was 78th in EPA per play on offense (0.08) and 110th in EPA per play allowed on defense (0.04), giving a major edge to the Hoosiers at home to begin the season.

