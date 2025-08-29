New Casino Games Spotlight: Jungle Jim Gold Blitz

Jungle Jim Gold Blitz whisks you to a chamber deep beneath a pyramid. The 6x4 reel online casino real money slot was developed by Stormcraft Studios. Playing this slot machine offers you 4,096 ways to win.

The game has a default RTP of 96.00%, with the option to play at 96.25% in the bonus buy feature. You can place bets with a minimum of 0.20 and a maximum of 50. Jungle Jim Gold Blitz slot delivers a maximum win of 5000x your stake.

There are several golden winning opportunities in Jungle Jim Gold Blitz thanks to its features. These include the Collect Feature, Gold Blitz, Scatter, and Feature Buy. Continue reading to learn how to spin Jungle Jim Gold Blitz at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Jungle Jim Gold Blitz

Once you're familiar with the features and payout of Jungle Jim Gold Blitz, playing it becomes easy. Open the game and click the menu to reveal the game rules, sound, and bet settings. Based on the current stake, the Paytable shows the payment for each symbol combination.

You need to decide on your stake before you can start playing. The online slot real money game allows bets from 0.20 to 50. Adjust the stake using "+" and "-" buttons. Set autoplay to play a particular number of spins without hitting a button. Before starting Autoplay, set a bet amount because it plays with the last bet value. At any moment, you can disable autoplay.

When a winning combination appears anywhere on the reels, you receive the payout. Each symbol combination only pays out the highest winning combination. When all Scatter wins and way wins from a spin are added together, the total payment is the outcome.

Jungle Jim Gold Blitz Slot Visuals and Sounds

Jungle Jim Gold Blitz slot's visual design is bold and eye-catching. This slot takes you on an adventure to the gilded halls of Ancient Egypt. Jungle Jim, the lovable hero, is out seeking treasure in this story.

The backdrop emits warm, golden light, suggesting that something valuable may be concealed within. The old adventure vibe is finished off with sculptures and patterns that resemble hieroglyphics. On the right, glowing “BONUS” coins tease the chance of extra rewards.

The reels are set in an ancient temple with golden statues and stone walls. You can see vibrant symbols like Jungle Jim, gems, and treasures. All of them stand out with their shiny appearance.

The left side shows Mega, Major, and Minor jackpots. The design's use of jewel tones and gold depicts luxury. Smooth animations are used to accentuate the middle reels whenever symbols land. The blend of ancient temple imagery and sparkling symbols keeps the game visually engaging.

Special Features of Jungle Jim Gold Blitz

Jungle Jim Gold Blitz boasts of features that add a dramatic flair to the gameplay. Features you’ll encounter while playing this game at an online casino for real money are:

Wild Symbols

The Wild only makes an appearance on reels 2, 3, 4, and 6 of the main game. While playing bonus Spins, the Wild Symbol can show up on reels 2, 3, and 4. Except for the Scatter, Cash, Jackpot, and Collect symbols, the Wild can stand in for other symbols. Note that this symbol will not award you any payout.

Collect Feature

To activate the Collect Feature, land a Collect Symbol. Every time a Cash or Jackpot symbol lands, the Collect symbol will pay out the winnings. The Collect symbol, Cash, and Jackpot make no appearance in the bonus spins.

In both the Gold Blitz and main game, the Cash and Jackpot symbols can be found on any reel. You can multiply the values of the Cash Symbols by the total bet. In the main game, the values of cash symbols fall between 0.5x to 20x. Gold Blitz's cash symbol values go from 0.5x to 20x.

Scatter

The Scatter symbol is not replaceable by the Wild. You receive a payout and get to choose a bonus when you get three or more Scatters. Eight free games or two Gold Blitz spins are yours when you get three scatter symbols.

In Gold Blitz, 4 Scatter Symbols will award 3 Spins, while in bonus spins, they will award 12. You'll get 20 free games or 5 gold blitz spins when you get 5 scatter symbols. 30 spins or 7 Spins in Gold Blitz are awarded with 6 Scatter Symbols.

Gold Blitz

In Gold Blitz, the only symbols that appear are Collect, Jackpot, and Cash. With each spin, reel 1 will be graced with a Collect symbol. On reel 6, you can find the collect symbol. This will gather any Cash and jackpot symbols that show up.

When 3, 4, 5, or 6 scatters appear, this feature awards 2, 3, 5, or 7 spins. There is no way to activate the Gold Blitz feature again. The feature is activated with the same bets as the previous spin.

Is Jungle Jim Gold Blitz a Good Slot?

The atmosphere is shrouded in mystery, and the visuals are sleek. The action in Jungle Jim Gold Blitz is jam-packed with options that keep you guessing.

Features like the collect, Gold Blitz, and Wild symbol enhance the action in this game. The Collect Feature adds excitement to the main game by allowing you to win jackpots and fast rewards.

Gold Blitz delivers nonstop thrills with guaranteed Collect symbols that let you scoop up treasures with every spin. Overall, this Jungle Jim Gold Blitz slot game offers a decent experience. Casual slot players will enjoy playing this adventurous slot at FanDuel Casino.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).